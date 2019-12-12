2020 Something in the Water lineup announced

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — After much anticipation, the 2020 Something in the Water lineup was released Thursday and there are some big names on the list.

Some of the performers include: Chance the Rapper, Migos, Usher, Post Malone, H.E.R., A$AP Rocky, Nelly.

2020 #SITWfest LINE-UP 👀

GA and VIP passes go on sale this SATURDAY at 12PM EST at https://t.co/hitO9dwpDD pic.twitter.com/RHuiH1d0ip — SOMETHING IN THE WATER (@sitw) December 12, 2019

The multi-day festival will run from April 20 to April 26, 2020, and will feature expanded programming throughout the week. Music artists will take the stage from Friday, April 24 to Sunday, April 26.

For more information about SITW, click here.

This story is developing. Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: