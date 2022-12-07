RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It was recently announced that Shenandoah National Park in Virginia is one of four national parks to be included in this year’s White House Christmas décor, themed “We the People.”

The tribute to Shenadoah can be found in the White House’s East Room holiday decoration displays, which spotlight the category of the “communion we find in nature.” According to a description from the White House, snowy trees are featured in the corners of the East Room with “children ready to play outside.”

“We hope our little corner of the world provides a place of retreat for merriment and tranquility this holiday season,” Shenandoah National Park representatives wrote in a statement published on Facebook.

Three other renowned national parks join Shenandoah on the fireplace mantel decoration — The Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park and the Great Smoky Mountains.

To take a virtual tour of the White House’s 2022 holiday décor, visit here. More information about Shenandoah National Park can be found on its website.