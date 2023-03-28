VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Officials at NAS Oceana announced this year’s NAS Oceana Air Show Tuesday.

Capt. Steve Djunaedi, Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) announced the upcoming air show onboard the installation at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

This year’s event will take place on September 16 and 17.

The annual event made its return to Virginia Beach last year after being canceled for two years before that due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Blue Angels – the Navy’s Flight Demonstration Team known worldwide for their precision flying, loud jets and iconic blue and yellow paint schemes are expected to return to the show.