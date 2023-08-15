PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 21-year-old man Friday.

State Police said that 21-year-old Cameron L. Weaver was driving a 2007 Yamaha motorcycle east on Route 211 around 4 p.m. Aug. 11 when he was unable to turn on a curve and ran off the left side of the road, crashing into a concrete barrier.

Weaver died at the scene due to his injuries, police said.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.