21-year-old sought in state parking deck shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old man is wanted for reportedly shooting at a coworker inside a state parking deck and then later fleeing the scene with a 1-year-old child in his car.
The Virginia Division of Capitol Police has obtained numerous felony warrants for Hakeem L. Whitaker including, one count each of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm
while attempting murder, elude and reckless endangerment of a juvenile.
He also faces three misdemeanor charges: reckless driving, driving on a suspended license and failure to obey a highway sign.
According to authorities, Whitaker, part of a construction crew doing repair work at the deck, had gotten into a fight with a coworker on Friday, December 4 around 10 a.m. The coworker tried to drive away from the deck and Whitaker shot at him twice, police said, once in the deck and then at Seventh and Broad streets.
The coworker was not injured during the shooting.
Capitol Police said Whitaker returned to the scene Saturday morning. Police tried to stop him but he drove off at high speeds with a 1-year-old child and the child’s mother in the car.
Whitaker led police to the Blackwell neighborhood in South Richmond, where he jumped out and fled on foot, authorities said.
“This is a dangerous individual who has repeatedly demonstrated that he has no regard for human life, whether it involves adults or a small child, and we want him in custody as soon as possible,” Capitol Police Chief Col. Anthony S. Pike said. “If anyone comes in contact with him or knows his whereabouts, we ask them to call police immediately.”
