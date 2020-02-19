21-year-old suspected in Bedford Middle School fire charged

Breaking News
(WRIC/WSET) — A 21-year-old man is charged in connection with a January fire at the historic Bedford Middle School, according to police.

Flint is accused of entering the former Bedford Middle School in the early morning hours of Jan. 23, and intentionally setting the building on fire.

The Bedford Police Department says Daniel Flint is charged with arson and breaking and entering. He was taken into custody on Valentine’s Day.

Flint is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond.

