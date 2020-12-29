22-year-old stabbed near Central Park in Fredericksburg in critical condition; suspect arrested

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A 21-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing another woman near Central Park in Fredericksburg Monday.
Authorities said they responded to the scene on the 1400 block of Central Park Blvd. after the Fredericksburg E-911 Center received a call in reference to a stabbing around 5:47 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Caitlin Winn suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital where she remains in critical condition.
Deanna Evans was arrested shortly after the incident by the Fredericksburg Police Department. She is being charged with aggravated malicious wounding and being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
