232 inmates at Chesapeake Correctional Center positive for coronavirus; special COVID-19 unit opened

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The official results for mass testing at Chesapeake Correctional Center are in and show 232 inmates and four deputies are positive for the coronavirus.

That number includes those who previously tested positive in the initial wave of the outbreak earlier this month.

In total, 859 inmates and 360 correctional staff members and sworn court personnel were tested on Nov. 21.

With the average daily population hovering around 985 people, the infection rate is at about 23 percent.

Some of the positive inmates have already been moved to a specialized COVID-19 unit, which is at the jail but separated from the main building.

Sheriff Jim O’Sullivan received permission in April from the Department of Corrections to convert an auxiliary building behind the jail into a COVID-19 unit.

“From the beginning, we have been hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” said O’Sullivan. “This is our first outbreak. Our COVID-unit is now open and staffed. With the help of many city and state agencies, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, we are safely providing the best possible medical care.”

The facility has also taken steps to reduce the risk of transmission inside the facility, including: