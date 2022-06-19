ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a crash in Isle of Wight County left one driver dead at the scene.
Police were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Brewer’s Neck Boulevard in Isle of Wight County on Sunday, June 19.
The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Camero. According to police, the driver — a 24-year-old male, now identified as Davont’a Aubrey Croker of Smithfield — was traveling northbound at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway, striking a tree.
Croker was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died upon impact, according to police.
It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.
Croker’s next of kin has been notified and Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate.