ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a crash in Isle of Wight County left one driver dead at the scene.

Police were called to investigate a single-vehicle crash on Brewer’s Neck Boulevard in Isle of Wight County on Sunday, June 19.

The crash occurred shortly before 1 a.m. and involved a 2017 Chevrolet Camero. According to police, the driver — a 24-year-old male, now identified as Davont’a Aubrey Croker of Smithfield — was traveling northbound at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway, striking a tree.

(Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Croker was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He died upon impact, according to police.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Croker’s next of kin has been notified and Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate.