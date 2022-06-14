LYNCHBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man who, according to police, killed both his parents with a knife in Matthews County was arrested in Lynchburg on Thursday, June 9.

Police charged 24-year-old Jonathan Thomas Moore with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of using a knife in the commission of a felony.

The Matthews County Sheriff’s Office first began investigating the disappearance of Moore and his parents on Wednesday, June 8, after the family was reported to have not been heard from since Monday, June 6.

Deputies went to the family’s home in New Point, Virginia, and reportedly found the vehicle belonging to Moore, a 2015 Ford Lariat F150, was missing.

13NewsNow, the ABC affiliate in Hampton, reported that upon entering the home, deputies found the bodies of 49-year-old Melissa and 51-year-old Adam Moore inside the master bedroom. Both parents had been stabbed multiple times and Adam had the letter ‘X’ carved into his back. According to court documents, the initials ‘JT’ and also an ‘M’ were smeared on the walls in blood.

Police obtained warrants for Moore’s arrest and, on Thursday, his pickup truck was spotted in Lynchburg. He was taken into custody without incident just before midnight.

Moore was held at Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.