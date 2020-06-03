25 percent of Virginia’s inmates living without AC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections said they are preparing for the ‘extreme temperatures’ that can happen during the summer months.

VADOC said 75 percent of Virginia’s 29,000 inmates are in facilities that have air conditioning. However, the remaining 25 percent are housed without air conditioning due to facilities not being “constructed with air conditioning nor were they designed to have the accommodation installed.”

In order to keep those inmates without AC safe, VADOC said they have strategies in place.

“This includes installing additional fans and providing offenders with extra ice and water to help them remain hydrated. Early this spring, the VADOC Agribusiness Unit began filling water pouches that are frozen and distributed to inmates,” VADOC said in a release. “The offenders also have access to ice machines.”

The state’s correctional department said they are monitoring the availability of funds in the 2021-2022 budget to address heat-related renovations.