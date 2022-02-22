25-year-old man shot several times in Stafford, killer ‘armed and dangerous’

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that happened Monday afternoon in a North Stafford apartment complex.

On Feb. 21, at 2:42 p.m., deputies responded to the area of 205 Garrison Woods Drive for reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived on scene, they saw witnesses performing first aid on a person with gunshot wounds.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue transported the victim to the hospital but the male victim died as a result of his injuries at 3:21 p.m, police said.

The victim was identified as 25-year-old Christopher McDuffie, of Stafford. The initial investigation revealed McDuffie was shot several times in the courtyard between apartment buildings.

The suspect in the homicide has ben described as a medium-complexion man in his twenties. He was described as 5-foot-10-inches tall, 175 pounds, wearing a black ski mask, skill cap, grey sweats and a blue hoodie.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Anyone with information on the homicide can contact Detective N.D. Ridings at 540-658-4450.