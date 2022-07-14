HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The family of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby is expected to announce a $25,000 reward for information that can help police find him or make an arrest.

Family lawyer Amina Matheny-Willard is expected to hold a press conference at 1 p.m. Friday to share more information, specifically to talk about what she says has been inaction by the commonwealth in the case.

Bigsby was reported missing back on January 31 from the Buckroe area of Hampton. His father Cory was arrested on felony child neglect charges, but those were not directly related to Codi’s disappearance. He’s since been charged with a total of 30 counts and could face up to 162 years in prison.

Matheny-Willard says Cory Bigsby is a “scapegoat” and has called the case a “modern-day lynching.”

Local search groups continue to search for Codi. If you’d like to assist in the search for Codi, click here.

WAVY will be at the press conference on Friday.