MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a school bus crash that occurred in Mathews County Saturday night after officials say the driver did not stop at an intersection.

Police said 26 children between the ages of 14 and 17 were on board the Mathews County School bus when the driver of the bus came upon the intersection of Route 14 and Buckley Hill Road. Police said the driver did not stop at the intersection, and the bus proceeded down a four-foot ditch where it crashed.

State Police responded to the scene at 10:22 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14.

Two of the students were taken to Walter Reed Medical Center in Gloucester with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Virginia State Police. All parents were made aware of the crash, and the school district arranged transportation for the other students on the bus.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors to the crash, but said charges are pending.