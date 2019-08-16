26-year-old man rides school bus to Stafford High School, takes bakery item from cafe

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 26-year-old man got onto a school bus headed to Stafford High School on Thursday morning and eventually walked into the school’s cafeteria. He was later taken to a hospital for “mental health treatment” after authorities learned he wasn’t a student and took a bakery item.

The school’s resource officer, Melinda Warnick, was told about a male subject who had stolen from the cafe as she was patrolling the high school, a release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said. An investigation led deputies to discover that the man was not a student and he arrived on the school bus that morning.

The subject was eventually transported to Mary Washington Hospital for mental health treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“If you see something, say something,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the release.