BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As flooding continues, 27 of the 44 people that were reported unaccounted for in Buchanan County have now been found.

As of 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency responders have made contact with 27 of the people that were reported unaccounted for on Wednesday evening, according to a statement by Buchanan County sheriff John C. McClanahan.

There are currently no reports of deaths or injuries related to the flooding.

Rescue groups are now working to reach the remaining 17 people that have still not been accounted for. Search efforts are focused on the area along Big Branch Road, a location crews were previously unable to reach due to the roads being impassable.

As floodwaters recede, Buchanan County is working with Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews to remove debris and mud from the roads and to assess damage to residences. VDOT reported that Routes 715, 635. and 628 are impassable as of 9:23 a.m. on Thursday.