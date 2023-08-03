EMPORIA, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after police say he was shot in Emporia early Thursday morning.

According to the Emporia Police Department, officers responded to the 700 block of Parham Street at around 12:08 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 for a report of a shooting.

When they got there, officers found 27-year-old Deon Darius Hayes, of Emporia, who was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound. His body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Richmond for an autopsy.

Police are investigating Hayes’ death and are asking anyone who has information to call 434-634-7320.