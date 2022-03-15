POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police confirmed one person has died after a two-vehicle crash took place Tuesday afternoon on a bridge dividing Goochland and Powhatan Counties.

The crash was on the Route 288 bridge over the James River. Police said that the two vehicles collided in the northbound lanes of the bridge just before 2 p.m.

According to police, one of the drivers exited his vehicle and jumped off the bridge. Police said the man did survive the jump, and a Med-Flight was used to transport him safely out of the water. Police have confirmed that the man is now dead.

Police said the crash is under investigation.

