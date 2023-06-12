DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Dinwiddie County that resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man.

At 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, state troopers were called to the intersection of Darvills Road and Zilles Road for a single-vehicle crash.

According to police, the driver of a 2010 Ford Fusion — identified as 29-year-old Emmett Wendell Washington III, of Petersburg — was heading westbound on Darvills Road when he ran off the road to the right, overcorrected to the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Washington died from his injuries at the scene. Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was the only occupant inside the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.