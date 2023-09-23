RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In addition to rain, wind and flooding seen in some areas of the state due to Tropical Storm Ophelia, many Virginians have experienced power outages as effects of the storm.

As of noon Saturday, Sept. 23, little more than 2,000 were without power, according to a spokesperson for Dominion Energy.

This is after an initial report of about 113,000 customers in the service area in Virginia and North Carolina were without power.

A spokesperson for Dominion Energy said crews will continue to work to restore power.

The energy provider asked that anyone who sees a downed pole or wire report it by calling 866-366-4357 and that callers stay at least 30 feet away, since line could be energized and dangerous.