3 dead after passenger van collides with tractor-trailer on I-81

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Three people have died, and four have been transported to a nearby hospital following a deadly crash between Rural Retreat and Wytheville, Virginia on I-81, according to the Virginia State Police (VSP).

The VSP responded to the crash at 2:45 p.m. on Friday and discovered that a passenger van with 7 occupants collided with a tractor trailer at mile marker 64 on Interstate 81 in between Wytheville and Rural Retreat. The van flipped and came to rest in a median, according to the VSP.

VSP states that three passengers from the van were killed in the crash and the remaining four occupants were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation, and the VSP Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assiting with the investigation.