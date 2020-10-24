3 dead, woman seriously injured in crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say three people have died and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday night.
Emergency crews were still on the scene of the crash in the 5300 block of East Princess Anne Road as of 11:15 p.m. Friday night.
The call reporting the crash came in around 10:15 p.m.
Police said three people were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
WAVY viewers report the crash is near Sigmon Street.
Police ask drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.
