3 dead, woman seriously injured in crash in Norfolk

Virginia News

by: WAVY Web Staff

Posted:

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Police say three people have died and another has life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday night.

Emergency crews were still on the scene of the crash in the 5300 block of East Princess Anne Road as of 11:15 p.m. Friday night.

The call reporting the crash came in around 10:15 p.m.

Police said three people were pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

WAVY viewers report the crash is near Sigmon Street.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area while they investigate.

