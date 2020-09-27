3 displaced, 15 pets dead, 1 firefighter injured following house fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Suffolk say a house fire left three people displaced, 15 pets dead, and one firefighter with minor injuries on Saturday.

Firefighters responded just after 8:15 p.m. for the incident in the 100 block of Kingsdale Road in Suffolk.

Officials say the first unit on the scene found heavy fire coming from the single-story residence. No one was home at the time of the fire and the fire was under control just after 9:40 p.m.

Three adults were displaced but officials say no assistance is needed. Multiple pets perished in the fire, including three dogs, seven kittens, and five snakes. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire. No further information is available at this time.

(Courtesy: Suffolk Fire)

(Courtesy: Suffolk Fire)

