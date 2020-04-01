3 inmates, Va. Dept. of Corrections employees test positive for COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) announced Tuesday that multiple inmates and employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to VADOC, three offenders at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women in Goochland have tested positive for the coronavirus. Additionally, three VADOC employees and one contractor have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees include one officer in training at the Virginia Correctional Center for Women (VCCW); one correctional officer at Indian Creek Correctional Center; and one employee at the Norfolk Probation and Parole office. The contractor is a contract nurse at VCCW. Virignia Department of Corrections

All VADOC facilities are operating on modified lockdown in order to minimize contact between groups of offenders from different buildings, VADOC added. The Virginia Correctional Enterprises is manufacturing tens of thousands of sneeze/cough guard masks for use by Virginia DOC staff and offenders.

Video visitation, email, and phone calls are available to offenders after visitation and volunteer activities at correctional facilities were canceled as a result of COVID-19.

VADOC says they are working closely with the Virginia Department of Health. Click here for additional information.

