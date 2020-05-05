3 Norwegian Cruise Line ships dock in Portsmouth, Virginia

In this June 25, 2005, file photo, the cruise liner Norwegian Jewel built at the ship yard Meyer in Papenburg, northern Germany, goes down the river Ems. (AP Photo/Joerg Sarbach, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Three Norwegian Cruise Line ships have docked at a Virginia port during the cruise industry’s voluntary suspension of U.S. operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Port of Virginia officials said the ships parked at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal this week and will remain there through the end of June.

Officials said none of the ships have had passengers since March 24, and each has fewer than 200 crew members. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations mandate the crew members remain on the ships while they are at the port.

The cruise line is paying the port a fee for each ship and is covering any associated costs.