3 officers injured in crash involving 2 police vehicles

Virginia News
Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A crash involving two police vehicles injured three officers in a Virginia city. Lynchburg Police Department spokesperson Carrie Dungan says all three officers from the Lynchburg Police Department were treated at a hospital for minor injuries after Saturday’s crash.

A news release from police did not identify the injured officers, who were responding to a call with their emergency lights and sirens activated. The News & Advance reports that it was the second collision in a week between Lynchburg police officers.

One officers was treated for minor injuries after Thursday’s crash involving two city police vehicles.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events