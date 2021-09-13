3 Virginia universities make the nation’s top 100 list

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — Three Virginia universities made the nation’s top 100 schools this year, according to U.S. News and World Report’s best colleges ranking.

The University of Virginia ranked the best overall in the state (and 25th nationally) followed by the College of William & Mary (38th) and Virginia Tech (75th).

But fans of the Griffin, don’t despair – in undergraduate teaching, William & Mary was ranked 9th nationally, beating out UVA and George Mason University (tied at 71st place) by a country mile.

Virginia is somewhat unusual because unlike many other states with outstanding higher education, all of Virginia’s top schools are public universities – meaning tuition is significantly more affordable for in-state students.

Check out a complete rundown of the key stats for Virginia’s top schools below: