Police: 3-year-old allegedly abducted in Harrisonburg found safe

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police canceled an Amber Alert issued Monday after a 3-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted by her father in Harrisonburg was found safe.
According to state police, Brianna Reyes-Cardoza was reported missing after she was last seen at Burkwood Court in Harrisonburg, Va.
Authorities said they believed Reyes-Cardoza was abducted by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz. According to the Virginia Amber Alert website, Reyes-Paz is the father of Reyes-Cardoza.
