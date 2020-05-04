Police: 3-year-old allegedly abducted in Harrisonburg found safe

by: WRIC Newsroom

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police canceled an Amber Alert issued Monday after a 3-year-old girl who was reportedly abducted by her father in Harrisonburg was found safe.

According to state police, Brianna Reyes-Cardoza was reported missing after she was last seen at Burkwood Court in Harrisonburg, Va.

Authorities said they believed Reyes-Cardoza was abducted by Jose Edin Reyes-Paz. According to the Virginia Amber Alert website, Reyes-Paz is the father of Reyes-Cardoza.

