RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Thirty-one people have been released earlier from state prisons under a policy change brought on by a Virginia Supreme Court ruling.

More are expected as the Virginia Department of Corrections is now awarding enhanced earned sentence credits for good behavior to those convicted of attempting, soliciting or conspiring to commit aggravated murder, robbery or carjacking.

The policy shift was driven by a Supreme Court of Virginia ruling in July ordering the release of a man convicted of attempted aggravated murder who challenged the corrections department’s interpretation of a 2020 law that allowed prisoners to earn more sentence credits.

Considering the high court’s ruling, the corrections department wrote in a Nov. 13 court filing in the case of Leslie Puryear, another man who filed a challenge, that “VDOC has determined that prisoners serving sentences for the inchoate crimes associated with aggravated murder, robbery, and carjacking are not excluded from eligibility for enhanced earned sentencing credits.”

Puryear was released on Nov. 9 under the new policy, a move that ACLU of Virginia’s senior supervising attorney Vishal Agraharkar called “a step in the right direction” that could potentially impact hundreds of others.

A spokesperson for the corrections department said that, as of Dec. 4, 31 people have been released under the updated policy. The corrections department declined 8News’ request for an interview.

“A total of 156 inmates have been identified with convictions similar to Puryear’s. Those eligible for release based on their recalculated release dates have been processed out of the VADOC,” the department spokesperson wrote in a Nov. 27 email to 8News. “The VADOC continues to process records of those with future recalculated release dates.”

The cases, brought forward by the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, claimed the department was initially set to award enhanced credits to prisoners with such convictions based on an opinion from former Attorney General Mark Herring (D) before changing course to withhold the credits citing a new, conflicting one from Attorney General Jason Miyares (R).

The ACLU of Virginia claimed that hundreds of people were told they would be released in the summer of 2022 when the law took effect before the change.