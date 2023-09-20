WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, state troopers were called to the area of Sandy Point Road and Point Lane for a reported single-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2008 Toyota Tacoma went around a left-leaning curve in the road but instead ran off the roadway to the right. The Toyota hit several trees before coming to a stop.

The driver — identified by police as 31-year-old Taylor William Bryce of Kinsale — died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said Bryce was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.