POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a man was killed in a head-on crash with a van in Powhatan County.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, state troopers were called to Maidens Road just north of Bolling Road for a reported two-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt — driven by 31-year-old Matthew Jones of Powhatan County — was headed south on Maidens Road when it ran off the righthand side of the road.

Jones reportedly overcorrected the vehicle into the northbound lane and crashed into a 2017 Chevrolet Express van in a head-on collision. The express van overturned on its passenger side.

Police said Jones was not wearing a seatbelt and died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Express van were taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.