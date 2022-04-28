VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on I-64 East Tuesday evening.

At approximately 6:51 p.m., police investigated the single-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality. The driver of a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle, identified as 32-year-old Matthew David Campbell, was traveling eastbound I-64 to westbound I-264.

He lost control of the motorcycle, ran off the roadway and crashed into a jersey wall, according to police.

Campbell was thrown from the motorcycle and died as a result of the crash. Next of kin have been notified.

Campbell was from Lake Smith Court in Virginia Beach.