BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a 32-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash in Brunswick County during the evening on Saturday.
At 6:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 9, State Police was called to investigate a single-vehicle crash at the 200 block of Brandy Creek Road, north of state Route 670.
Upon arrival, deputies found a Nissan Altima in an embankment. State Police said deputies found the driver dead at the scene, and a juvenile boy who was a passenger was found with life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary investigations reveal that the driver, Rakeria Jameka Smith was driving northbound on Brandy Creek Road, when she entered a curve while speeding, lost control of the vehicle, went down the embankment, striking several trees and a chevron post that penetrated the windshield.
Police said Smith was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The male juvenile passenger, also not wearing his seatbelt, had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the Medical College of Virginia, in Richmond.