SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a motorcycle crash that resulted in the death of a 34-year-old Colonial Heights man.

Shortly after 12:45 a.m. on March 30, state troopers were called to a location on General Mahone Highway — just west of Owens Grove Road — for a reported motorcycle crash.

According to police, the driver of a 2017 Harley Davidson — 34-year-old Joshua Heslep of Westover Avenue in Colonial Heights — was driving westbound on General Mahone Highway when he ran off the roadway, attempted to overcorrect, lost control and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Heslep died from his injuries at the scene, police said. Heslep’s next of kin have been notified and Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate the incident.