PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An inmate at a Petersburg federal prison was found dead the morning of Wednesday, June 1.

According to the Department of Justice, 34-year-old Fielding Bolton was found unresponsive at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Petersburg Medium in Petersburg Wednesday morning. The release states responding staff immediately initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services were requested, and life-saving efforts continued.

Bolton was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The release states that the FBI was notified, and no other staff or inmates were injured.

Bolton was sentenced in the Western District of North Carolina to a 60-month sentence for Possession of Child Pornography. He has been in custody at FCI Petersburg Medium since January 23, 2019.

FCI Petersburg Medium is a medium-security facility and currently houses 1,600 male offenders.