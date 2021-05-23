35-year-old man dies after overnight crash on I-64 in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — State Police say one man died following an overnight single-vehicle crash on I-64 in Norfolk.

According to Sgt. Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the call for the crash came in just before 1 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-64, east of Norview Avenue in Norfolk.

Initial investigations revealed that the driver of a 2007 Lexus LS460, later identified as 35-year-old Schuyler Omar Hardy, was traveling at a high rate of speed in the eastbound lanes of I-64 when he lost control of the vehicle.

After losing control of the vehicle, officials say Hardy ran off the road to the right, struck a guardrail, overcorrected, and proceeded to cross over all lanes of traffic before striking the jersey wall on the left side of the roadway.



Sgt. Anaya says Hardy was rushed to Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Officials confirmed that Hardy’s family members have been notified of his passing.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Officials say they are now looking into whether “driver distraction” was a contributing factor.