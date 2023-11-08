ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a van and killed near Nelsonia in Accomack County.

Shortly before 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7, state troopers were called to the intersection of Lankford Highway and Mason Road for a reported single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

According to police, a pedestrian — now identified as 35-year-old Marlene Marie Trakney of Nelsonia — was in the left lane of Lankford Highway when she was hit by a 2018 Honda Odyssey van.

The driver of the Honda — identified as 63-year-old David Arthur Peterson of Greenville, North Carolina — was driving in the left southbound lane when he hit Trakney.

Police said Trakney died upon impact from her injuries. Peterson did not receive any injuries as a result of the crash.

“It is unknown why Trakney was in the travel lane of an un-lit area of Lankford Highway,” a spokesperson for Virginia State Police said. “At this time it is unknown if Trakney was under the influence.”

There are no further details available at this time.