RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 35th annual Virginia Wine Month is back for October 2023, celebrating the Commonwealth’s thriving wine industry, restaurants and retailers.

“Virginia wine month rightfully spurs a celebration of our Commonwealth’s rich and diverse winemaking heritage,” said Gov. Glenn Youngkin. “Virginians are raising our glasses to this exceptional industry, and the hard work of our dedicated winemakers. Together, we can continue to make Virginia a destination for wine enthusiasts and a source of pride for all of us.”

According to the governor’s office, Virginia holds the nation’s oldest consecutive wine month bringing millions of tourists to the region. The state’s wine industry generates an estimated $1.73 billion in economic impact and offers over 10,400 jobs.

“Throughout the month, wineries and local businesses will highlight Virginia wines and locally produced foods through planned events and special offerings,” a spokesperson with the governor’s office said. “Harvest Party, Virginia’s home-grown holiday, will take on Saturday, Oct. 21, to honor the region’s bounty.”