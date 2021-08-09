$375 P-EBT benefit to hit accounts on August 25

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services announced that more help is on the way to assist students during the summer.
Eligible households with students will receive a one-time benefit of $375 on August 25, as part of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). These additional funds will provide approximately $295 million in food assistance to more than 790,000 students.
Benefits for each eligible student will be loaded onto existing P-EBT cards or mailed to newly qualifying households.
P-EBT was given to students who qualified for free or reduced-price meals during the 2020-2021 school year.
For more information on these benefits visit PebtVA.com or contact the P-EBT Call Center at 1-866-513-1414 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.