$375 P-EBT benefit to hit accounts on August 25

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services announced that more help is on the way to assist students during the summer.

Eligible households with students will receive a one-time benefit of $375 on August 25, as part of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT). These additional funds will provide approximately $295 million in food assistance to more than 790,000 students.

Benefits for each eligible student will be loaded onto existing P-EBT cards or mailed to newly qualifying households.

P-EBT was given to students who qualified for free or reduced-price meals during the 2020-2021 school year.

For more information on these benefits visit PebtVA.com or contact the P-EBT Call Center at 1-866-513-1414 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.