AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are continuing to investigate after a 39-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Amelia County last week.

Around 11:10 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23, Virginia State Police were called to Genito Road near Spring Branch Lane for a reported two-vehicle crash.

According to police, a 2001 Oldsmobile Aurora — driven by 39-year-old Victoria D. Williams of Amelia Court House — had been traveling westbound on Genito Road when it crossed the centerline.

The Oldsmobile drove into the path of a Lexus LS — driven by 43-year-old Michael D. Wright of Flowery Branch, Georgia — resulting in a head-on collision, police said.

“Both drivers were transported to the hospital where Williams succumbed to injury. She was not wearing a seatbelt,” a spokesperson with Virginia State Police said. “Wright suffered [a] serious injury. He was wearing a seatbelt.”

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.