STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two adults, four children and their pets are out of a home after a destructive house fire in Stafford County.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue units were dispatched for a reported structure fire along Viking Lane in the Widewater area.

When crews got on scene, they reported heavy fire coming through the roof of a two-story, single-family home.

Crews aggressively attacked the fire and knocked the bulk of it down with in ten minutes, and utilized rural water supply operations to extinguish the fire due to the lack of hydrants in the area.

Occupants were alerted to the fire when a child in the home noticed it on the front porch and told an adult. All occupants were able to evacuate the structure before units arrived on scene and two of the occupants were transported to the hospital for evaluation of possible smoke inhalation, according to the department.

The home was heavily damaged and the family is displaced as a result.

The occupants are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and smoke alarms were present at the time of the fire.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office.