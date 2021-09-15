4 Virginia Universities named in Top 50 HBCU list by U.S. News & World Report

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four Virginia universities made it into the Top 50 of the Best Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) list by U.S. News & World Report.

According to the U.S. News & World Report 2022 Best Colleges rankings, Hampton University (4th) was followed by Norfolk State University (20th), Virginia State University (29th), and Virginia Union University (48th).

U.S. News & World Report ranking measures the quality of the undergraduate education at historically Black colleges and universities and compares HBCUs with one another for this ranking.