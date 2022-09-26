SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A four-year-old boy was killed in a shooting on Pine Street in Suffolk on Sunday night. Police have arrested a 38-year-old man and charged him with murder.

According to police, the shooting happened in a home in the 200 block of Pine Street, near Market Street, around 9 p.m.

Suffolk Fire and EMS treated the boy at the scene, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Antonio Lonnell Melton

Police arrested Antonio Lonnell Melton and charged him with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a violent felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

Police have not shared additional details, including what led up to the shooting or Melton’s relationship with the victim.

Melton is being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

The shooting is still under investigation.