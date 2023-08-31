ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed by a car in Rockingham County.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, state troopers were called to North Valley Pike just north of Smithland Road for a reported crash.

According to police, a 2011 Volkswagen Jetta had been driving north on Route 11 when a pedestrian ran east into the northbound lane. With the Volkswagen unable to avoid the pedestrian in time, the two collided.

According to police, the pedestrian was wearing non-reflective dark clothing and was not using a crosswalk. The Volkswagen stopped and remained at the scene.

The pedestrian has been identified as 41-year-old Amanda D. Tyler of Madison County. Tyler died at the scene of the crash from her injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen — a 19-year-old woman from Rockingham — was not injured in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.