RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Recent rains were not enough to help Virginia’s dry conditions, the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has now expanded a drought watch advisory to cover the majority of the Commonwealth.

On Monday, Nov. 27, Virginia DEQ added 42 more counties under its previous drought advisory released in August. The advisory includes counties in all regions except southwest Virginia, the Middle Peninsula and Tidewater.

Some of the areas added under to drought watch advisory include:

Albemarle County

Buckingham County

Fluvanna County

Prince Edward County

Cumberland County

Goochland County

Amelia County

Powhatan County

Chesterfield County

Petersburg County

Hopewell County

Colonial Heights County

Henrico County

Hanover County

Madison County

Orange County

Greene County

Louisa County

Virginia DEQ said recent rain has helped reduce dry conditions, but it has not been enough to improve the low soil moisture, stream flows and groundwater levels in Virginia.

According to DEQ, stream flows are below 25% of the normal value across Virginia — with Shenandoah, Northern Piedmont and Northern Virginia regions below 5%.

Groundwater levels are below 25% of the normal value in the Eastern Shore, Big Sandy, Middle James, Northern Piedmont and York-James regions.

DEQ advises all Virginians to protect water supplies by minimizing water use, monitor drought conditions and detect and repair leaks.

According to DEQ, the previous drought advisory issued in August will remain in effect.

For the full list of counties added to the drought watch advisory, visit the DEQ website.