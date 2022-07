RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Through the first six months of 2022, there have been 431 people killed in car accidents in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

This number is five percent higher than it was in 2021 through six months. The DMV is advising drivers to “slow down, ditch distractions and always buckle up.”

More information on Virginia car accidents can be found on the DMV’s website.