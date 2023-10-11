MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that occurred in Madison County last week.

The crash occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, at the intersection of Orange Road and South Seminole Trail.

According to police, a 2006 Cadillac DTS was driving west on Orange Road when it failed to stop at a stop sign, crossed over South Seminole Trail and hit an embankment before crashing into several trees.

The driver of the Cadillac — identified as 44-year-old Robert McCloud Jr. of Orange County — received serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to UVA Medical Center for treatment.

A passenger of the Cadillac — identified as 56-year-old Steve Gallihugh of Madison County — died while being taken to the hospital.

Both McCloud and Gallihugh were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Virginia State Police said alcohol is considered to be a factor in the crash.

“Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation with consultation with the Commonwealth’s Attorney Office,” a spokesperson with Virginia State Police said.