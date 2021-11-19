45-year-old Maryland man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in the fatal Arlandria Crash that happened Saturday, Nov. 13.

Saturday’s hit-and-run claimed the life of Roy Saravia Alvarez, of Alexandria. To read more about previous reports click here.

The police department issued a warrant for involuntary manslaughter on Thursday for the driver of a hit-and-run incident, Fredy Ortiz-Dominguez, 45, of Hyattsville, Md. He turned himself into police early Thursday evening.

Ortiz-Dominguez is being held at the Alexandria Detention Center without bail.

The incident is still under investigation, anyone with relevant information is asked to contact officer Wes Vitale at 703.746.6178 or APD at 703.746.4444.