KING AND QUEEN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The driver involved in a crash that killed an award-winning Chesterfield firefighter Friday morning has been charged with reckless driving, according to police.

At around 5:39 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 18-year-old Aveon D. Santos, of Aylett, was driving a 2008 Mercedes GL450 on Route 33 when he crossed the center line and collided with a 2015 Ford Focus head-on that was driving west, police said.

The driver of the Ford, 46-year-old Captain Jason D. Ware, of Saluda, died at the scene, police said.

Ware was a 20-year veteran of Chesterfield Fire and EMS who was assigned to Engine 201 “A” Shift at the Chester Fire Station — one of the busiest in the county.

Santos was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to police, both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Santos was charged with reckless driving, and fatigue is being investigated as a factor in the crash, police said.