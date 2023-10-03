ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are searching for a missing 46-year-old woman who may be in danger, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Melissa Ann Boyd was last seen on Zachary Taylor Highway in Unionville around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3. According to police, she may be driving a white Chrysler Pacifica with the Virginia license plate, “UKB8491.”

According to police, Melissa Ann Boyd may be driving a white Chrysler Pacifica with the Virginia license plate, “UKB8491.” (Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Melissa Ann Boyd was last seen on Zachary Taylor Highway in Unionville around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3. (Photo courtesy of Virginia State Police)

Police describe Boyd as a 5-foot-5-inch tall white woman, weighing approximately 170 pounds. She reportedly has blue eyes and blond hair.

“Her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency,” an alert from Virginia State Police explains.

Anyone with information related to Boyd’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-672-1200.